https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231900
Saint Alban of Mainz (ca. 1500&ndash;1525) from the Tyrolean 16th Century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231900

View CC0 License

