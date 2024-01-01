rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231909
Portrait of a Gentleman Wearing a Fancy Ruff (1627) by Thomas de Keyser.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231909

View CC0 License

