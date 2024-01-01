rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231935
Apple Butter Pot (1935&ndash;1942) by Nicholas Amantea.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Apple Butter Pot (1935–1942) by Nicholas Amantea.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231935

View CC0 License

Apple Butter Pot (1935–1942) by Nicholas Amantea.

More