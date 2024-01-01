https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231943Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPool with Deer (La Mare aux cerfs) (1845) print in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8231943View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 651 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1899 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2170 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2170 px | 300 dpi | 24.86 MBFree DownloadPool with Deer (La Mare aux cerfs) (1845) print in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny. More