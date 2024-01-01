https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSir Brian Tuke (ca. 1527–1528 or ca. 1532–1534) by Hans Holbein the Younger. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231944View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2747 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3215 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3215 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 23.17 MBFree DownloadSir Brian Tuke (ca. 1527–1528 or ca. 1532–1534) by Hans Holbein the Younger. More