https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231945Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatch, Face and Case (ca.1936) by Harry G. Alexander. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231945View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 916 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2670 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3125 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3125 px | 300 dpi | 16.43 MBFree DownloadWatch, Face and Case (ca.1936) by Harry G. Alexander. More