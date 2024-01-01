rawpixel
Portrait of a Young Woman (1530&ndash;1540) from the Florentine 16th Century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231958

View CC0 License

