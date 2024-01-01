rawpixel
The Presentation and Marriage of the Virgin, and the Annunciation (1520–1525) by Benedetto Diana.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231962

View CC0 License

