https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231965Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoot Shop Sign (ca.1937) by Alice Stearns. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231965View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 963 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2808 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3286 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3286 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.86 MBFree DownloadBoot Shop Sign (ca.1937) by Alice Stearns. More