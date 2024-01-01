rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231984
Coffee Mill (1935&ndash;1942) by Frank C. Barks.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coffee Mill (1935–1942) by Frank C. Barks.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231984

View CC0 License

Coffee Mill (1935–1942) by Frank C. Barks.

More