https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231987Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTourn Mountain, Head Quarters of Washington, Rockland Co., New York (1851) by Jasper Francis Cropsey. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231987View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 973 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2838 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3321 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3321 px | 300 dpi | 23.28 MBFree DownloadTourn Mountain, Head Quarters of Washington, Rockland Co., New York (1851) by Jasper Francis Cropsey. More