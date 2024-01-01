rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231990
Copper Cock Weather Vane (1935&ndash;1942) by Harriette Gale.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Copper Cock Weather Vane (1935–1942) by Harriette Gale.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231990

View CC0 License

Copper Cock Weather Vane (1935–1942) by Harriette Gale.

More