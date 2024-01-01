https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231993Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCross (1935–1942) by Ray Price.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231993View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3622 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2885 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3622 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2885 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 12.34 MBFree DownloadCross (1935–1942) by Ray Price.More