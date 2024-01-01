https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232013Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Man (early 1520s) by Rosso Fiorentino. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232013View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2657 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3110 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3110 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.41 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Man (early 1520s) by Rosso Fiorentino. More