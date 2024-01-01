rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232021
Spool Rack (ca.1939) by Charles Garjian.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spool Rack (ca.1939) by Charles Garjian.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232021

View CC0 License

Spool Rack (ca.1939) by Charles Garjian.

More