https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShaker Sugar Jar (1941) by Charles Goodwin. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232025View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 870 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2538 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2970 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2970 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.8 MBFree DownloadShaker Sugar Jar (1941) by Charles Goodwin. More