https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232037
Pa. German Scraffito Plate (ca. 1941) by Aaron Fastovsky.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232037

View CC0 License

