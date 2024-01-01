https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232055Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtility Chest (ca.1937) by Albert Ryder. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232055View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2448 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2865 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2865 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.69 MBFree DownloadUtility Chest (ca.1937) by Albert Ryder. More