https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTip-top-table (ca. 1937) by Frank Wenger. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232062View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 980 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2858 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3269 x 4004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3269 x 4004 px | 300 dpi | 14.85 MBFree DownloadTip-top-table (ca. 1937) by Frank Wenger. More