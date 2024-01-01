rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232064
Vase (ca.1936) by Lillian Causey.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vase (ca.1936) by Lillian Causey.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232064

View CC0 License

Vase (ca.1936) by Lillian Causey.

More