https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232070Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnthonij de Bordes and His Valet (ca. 1648) by Michael Sweerts. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232070View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 910 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2655 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3107 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3107 px | 300 dpi | 24.9 MBFree DownloadAnthonij de Bordes and His Valet (ca. 1648) by Michael Sweerts. More