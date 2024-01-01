rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232074
Courthouse Bell (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Courthouse Bell (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232074

View CC0 License

Courthouse Bell (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe.

More