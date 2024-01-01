rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232079
"Ladder Back" Chair - Called "Jolting Chair" (c. 1936) by Magnus S. Fossum.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232079

View CC0 License

