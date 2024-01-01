rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232089
The Levite at Gibeah (early 1640s) by Gerbrand van den Eeckhout.
The Levite at Gibeah (early 1640s) by Gerbrand van den Eeckhout.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232089

View CC0 License

