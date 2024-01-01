rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232092
Young Boy in Profile (ca. 1630) by Judith Leyster.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young Boy in Profile (ca. 1630) by Judith Leyster.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232092

View CC0 License

Young Boy in Profile (ca. 1630) by Judith Leyster.

More