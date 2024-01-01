rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232097
Portrait of the Artist's Parents, Salomon de Bray and Anna Westerbaen (1664) by Jan de Bray.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8232097

View CC0 License

