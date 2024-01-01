rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232101
A Miracle of Saint Francis of Paola (1733) by Jean Sim&eacute;on Chardin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Miracle of Saint Francis of Paola (1733) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232101

View CC0 License

A Miracle of Saint Francis of Paola (1733) by Jean Siméon Chardin.

More