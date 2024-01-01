rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232109
The Fortress of K&ouml;nigstein: Courtyard with the Magdalenenburg (1756&ndash;1758) by Bernardo Bellotto.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Fortress of Königstein: Courtyard with the Magdalenenburg (1756–1758) by Bernardo Bellotto.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232109

View CC0 License

The Fortress of Königstein: Courtyard with the Magdalenenburg (1756–1758) by Bernardo Bellotto.

More