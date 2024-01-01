https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232109Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Fortress of Königstein: Courtyard with the Magdalenenburg (1756–1758) by Bernardo Bellotto. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232109View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 718 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1794 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 1794 px | 300 dpi | 11.42 MBFree DownloadThe Fortress of Königstein: Courtyard with the Magdalenenburg (1756–1758) by Bernardo Bellotto. More