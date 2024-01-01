rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232114
Hat Box&ndash;Wood (ca. 1940) by Gerald Scalise.
Hat Box–Wood (ca. 1940) by Gerald Scalise.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232114

View CC0 License

