rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232116
Hand Lace Loom (1940) by Alexander Anderson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand Lace Loom (1940) by Alexander Anderson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232116

View CC0 License

Hand Lace Loom (1940) by Alexander Anderson.

More