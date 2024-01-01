rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232124
Ice Water Pitcher (ca. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss.
Ice Water Pitcher (ca. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232124

View CC0 License

Ice Water Pitcher (ca. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss.

