https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232129Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWooden Meal Scoop (ca.1937) by Gene Luedke. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232129View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2616 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpi | 13.9 MBFree DownloadWooden Meal Scoop (ca.1937) by Gene Luedke. More