https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232132
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232132

View CC0 License

