rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232138
Doll Carriage (ca. 1937) by Rex F. Bush.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Doll Carriage (ca. 1937) by Rex F. Bush.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232138

View CC0 License

Doll Carriage (ca. 1937) by Rex F. Bush.

More