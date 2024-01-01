rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232147
Street Hanging Lamp (ca.1938) by Manuel G. Runyan.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Street Hanging Lamp (ca.1938) by Manuel G. Runyan.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232147

View CC0 License

Street Hanging Lamp (ca.1938) by Manuel G. Runyan.

More