rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232149
Three Leaf Gaming Table (c. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Three Leaf Gaming Table (c. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232149

View CC0 License

Three Leaf Gaming Table (c. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.

More