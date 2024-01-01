rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232155
Southern Italian Woman Dressed for Church (1885&ndash;1888).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Southern Italian Woman Dressed for Church (1885–1888).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232155

View CC0 License

Southern Italian Woman Dressed for Church (1885–1888).

More