https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouthern Italian Woman Dressed for Church (1885–1888).Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232155View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1982 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2523 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2883 x 4000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1982 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2883 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 21.38 MBFree DownloadSouthern Italian Woman Dressed for Church (1885–1888).More