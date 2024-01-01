rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232161
Wine Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wine Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232161

View CC0 License

Wine Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman.

More