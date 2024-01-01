https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232167Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C. Rex. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232167View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 954 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2781 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3255 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3255 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 20.33 MBFree DownloadWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C. Rex. More