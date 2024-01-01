rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232175
Chest (ca.1936) by Samuel Fineman.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chest (ca.1936) by Samuel Fineman.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232175

View CC0 License

Chest (ca.1936) by Samuel Fineman.

More