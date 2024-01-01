rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232181
Clock Face (ca.1936) by Ann Gene Buckley.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232181

View CC0 License

