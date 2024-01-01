rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232185
Bureau (ca. 1936) by Rex F. Bush.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bureau (ca. 1936) by Rex F. Bush.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232185

View CC0 License

Bureau (ca. 1936) by Rex F. Bush.

More