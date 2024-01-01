rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232189
River Scene with Windmill and Boats, Evening (ca. 1645) by Anthonie van Borssom.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232189

View CC0 License

