https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232191Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSelf-Portrait in the Studio (ca. 1645) by Gillis van Tilborgh the Younger. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232191View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1002 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2922 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3036 x 3636 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3036 x 3636 px | 300 dpi | 18.94 MBFree DownloadSelf-Portrait in the Studio (ca. 1645) by Gillis van Tilborgh the Younger. More