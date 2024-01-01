rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232196
Measure Cup (ca. 1940) by Charles Henning.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Measure Cup (ca. 1940) by Charles Henning.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232196

View CC0 License

Measure Cup (ca. 1940) by Charles Henning.

More