rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232197
Meat Chopper (ca. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Meat Chopper (ca. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232197

View CC0 License

Meat Chopper (ca. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli.

More