https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Little Schoolmistress (after 1740) by Jean Siméon Chardin. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232200View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2761 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3231 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3231 px | 300 dpi | 24.87 MBFree DownloadThe Little Schoolmistress (after 1740) by Jean Siméon Chardin. More