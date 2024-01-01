https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch for The Copley Family (1776) by John Singleton Copley. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232201View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1032 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3010 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3237 x 3764 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3237 x 3764 px | 300 dpi | 22.42 MBFree DownloadSketch for The Copley Family (1776) by John Singleton Copley. More