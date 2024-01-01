https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Happy Family (ca. 1775) by Jean Honoré Fragonard. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232204View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 981 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2863 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3350 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3350 px | 300 dpi | 22.08 MBFree DownloadThe Happy Family (ca. 1775) by Jean Honoré Fragonard. More