https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232207
Stencilled Chair - One of Set of Six ( 1938) by Lawrence Flynn.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232207

View CC0 License

